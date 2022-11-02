ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

