Arcblock (ABT) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $449,915.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

