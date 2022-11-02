Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,076,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.