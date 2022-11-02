Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.