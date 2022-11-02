Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Decreased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.27% of Ares Capital worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 24,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,690. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

