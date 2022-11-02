Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $53.09 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $1.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006864 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005608 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,237,516 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

