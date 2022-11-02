Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Artesian Resources worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $183,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

