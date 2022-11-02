Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE NSP traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. 323,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,183. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Insperity by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

