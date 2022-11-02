Arweave Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Arweave has a total market cap of $357.64 million and $53.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.71 or 0.00053125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00563134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00229303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

