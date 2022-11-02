ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

ASGN Stock Up 0.3 %

ASGN stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.