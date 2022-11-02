ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.1393 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

ASML has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of ASML opened at $475.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.52. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.3% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

