ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.1393 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
ASML has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
ASML Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ASML opened at $475.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.52. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.