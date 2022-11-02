ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,544.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMPT stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.
ASMPT Company Profile
