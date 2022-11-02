ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,544.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMPT stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

