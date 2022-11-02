Aspen Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $240.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $383,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $551,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

