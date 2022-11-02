Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.