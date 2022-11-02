AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.84. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 836,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

