AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.84. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 962 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 836,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.