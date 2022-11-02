Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Astellas Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Astellas Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

ALPMY stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

