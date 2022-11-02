Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATXS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
