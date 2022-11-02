Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

