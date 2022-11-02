Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

