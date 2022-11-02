Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 7.9%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.44). Approximately 1,919,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,269,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40 ($0.41).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 17.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.57. The company has a market capitalization of £278.64 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

