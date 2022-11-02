Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock traded down $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.06. 45,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,368 shares of company stock worth $21,374,004 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

