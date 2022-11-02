Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $178.67 and last traded at $178.67. 28,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,693,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.74.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

