AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $37,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

