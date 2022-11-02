AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $40.36. AtriCure shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 5,721 shares.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Down 4.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

