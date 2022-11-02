Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Atrion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $595.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.60 and a 200 day moving average of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.26. Atrion has a twelve month low of $542.10 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 686.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

