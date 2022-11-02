AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,143,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 193,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 153,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

