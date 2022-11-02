Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.51) to GBX 903 ($10.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATG stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 844 ($10.20). 464,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 773.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.19. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12,057.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

