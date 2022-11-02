Augur Market Cap Tops $75.65 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Augur token can now be bought for $6.88 or 0.00033522 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $75.65 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.83 or 0.30962864 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
