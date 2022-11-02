AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on AutoCanada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.4 %

ACQ stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$21.10 and a 1-year high of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.