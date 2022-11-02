Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ATHM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
