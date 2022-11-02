Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

ADP stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.41. 14,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

