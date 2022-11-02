Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

