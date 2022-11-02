Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37.

