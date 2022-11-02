Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

