Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.