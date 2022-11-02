Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

WMB opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

