Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

