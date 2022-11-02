Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $440,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.