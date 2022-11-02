Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.