Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

