Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,205 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.