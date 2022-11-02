Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

