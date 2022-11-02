Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.