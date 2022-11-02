Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.44.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5 %

AVY stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $167.94. 3,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,434. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $25,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.