Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

Featured Stories

