Avista (NYSE:AVA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 9663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.