Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 31,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

