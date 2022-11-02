Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXNX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340,405 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 278,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

