B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BTG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

