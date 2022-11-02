Backblaze (BLZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.27 per share for the quarter. Backblaze has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.06 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Backblaze from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.