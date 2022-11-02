Bally’s (BALY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s Stock Up 2.8 %

BALY stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bally’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 305,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

