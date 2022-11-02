Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of BALY opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bally’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

